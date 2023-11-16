Catalent (CTLT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Catalent (CTLT) reported $982 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $933.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +23.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Catalent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Revenue Growth : -8% versus -10.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -8% versus -10.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- United States : $645 million compared to the $627.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $645 million compared to the $627.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. Elimination of revenue : -$25 million versus -$24.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$25 million versus -$24.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- International Other : $88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $70 million.

: $88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $70 million. Revenue- Europe : $274 million versus $275.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $274 million versus $275.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Biologics : $447 million compared to the $420.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $447 million compared to the $420.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health : $535 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $498.21 million.

: $535 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $498.21 million. Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Manufacturing & commercial product supply : $335 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $314.22 million.

: $335 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $314.22 million. Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Development services & clinical supply : $200 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.93 million.

: $200 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.93 million. Revenue- Manufacturing & commercial product supply Total : $616 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $404.15 million.

: $616 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $404.15 million. Revenue- Development services & clinical supply Total : $366 million versus $547.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $366 million versus $547.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Biologics- Manufacturing & commercial product supply: $281 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.93 million.

Shares of Catalent have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)

