Catalent (CTLT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Catalent (CTLT) reported revenue of $1.04 billion, down 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.09, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $930.44 million, representing a surprise of +11.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Catalent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenues- United States : $685 million compared to the $687.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $685 million compared to the $687.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. Elimination of revenue : -$33 million versus -$34.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$33 million versus -$34.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- International Other : $79 million compared to the $76.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $79 million compared to the $76.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Europe : $306 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $310.16 million.

: $306 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $310.16 million. Revenue- Biologics : $475 million versus $569.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $475 million versus $569.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health : $563 million versus $524.60 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $563 million versus $524.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Manufacturing & commercial product supply : $349 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $310.21 million.

: $349 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $310.21 million. Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Development services & clinical supply : $214 million versus $201.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $214 million versus $201.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Manufacturing & commercial product supply Total : $482 million versus $405.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $482 million versus $405.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Development services & clinical supply Total : $556 million versus $634.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $556 million versus $634.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Biologics- Manufacturing & commercial product supply : $133 million compared to the $95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $133 million compared to the $95 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Biologics- Development services & clinical supply: $342 million compared to the $432.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Catalent have returned +28.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

