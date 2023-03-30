Catalent (CTLT) New Launch to Aid TPD Programs, Clinical Trials

Catalent, Inc. CTLT recently announced the launch of the ProteoSuite Oral suite. The new oral developability assessment and manufacturing solution is expected to enable the rational selection of orally developable targeted protein degrader (“TPD”) candidates and their progress into clinical trials.

TPDs have significant potential in therapeutic areas such as oncology and beyond. However, due to their complex structures and physico-chemical properties, achieving satisfactory oral exposure can be challenging. They also present additional formulation and handling challenges.

The latest launch is likely to significantly strengthen Catalent’s foothold in the global oral drug development space.

Significance of the Launch

Catalent’s latest ProteoSuite Oral platform leverages its experience of advancing complex molecules for oral drug development, including experience with multiple protein degrader programs. The company’s customers who will use the service are expected to benefit from the identification of orally developable drug candidates with the greatest chance of success and a development path to the clinic with consideration of the necessary advanced formulation technologies.

Per management, the latest service will likely provide its customers with a logical and comprehensive development path, access to Catalent’s multi-center manufacturing capabilities designed to handle highly potent compounds and its experience in scaling up and advancing successful products to market.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global targeted protein degradation market was estimated to be $103.31 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $224.70 million by 2029 at a CAGR of approximately 10.2%. Factors like the increasing adoption of advanced technology, the rising demand for protein degradation for drug discovery strategies to treat diseases and the growing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of protein degradation are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to boost Catalent’s business in the niche space.

Recent Developments

This month, Catalent signed a commercial supply agreement with Harm Reduction Therapeutics. Per the agreement terms, Catalent will manufacture Harm Reduction Therapeutics’ naloxone nasal spray, RiVive (3.0 mg), for the emergency treatment of known or suspected cases of opioid overdose.

In the same month, Catalent announced a licensing agreement with Bhami Research Laboratory (BRL). The deal is expected to provide Catalent with access to BRL’s formulation technology to help enable the subcutaneous delivery of high-concentration biologic therapies.

Again, in March, Catalent announced its successful formulation design and clinical-phase manufacturing collaboration with Grünenthal for an orally dosed small molecule in the latter’s pipeline. Through the team-up, Catalent is expected to provide integrated development platforms to facilitate trials and accelerate early development to aid Grünenthal in progressing its research and development portfolio.

Price Performance

Shares of Catalent have lost 39.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.2% decline and the S&P 500's 12.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

