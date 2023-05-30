Catalent (CTLT) Expands Its Facility Capabilities in Shiga

Catalent, Inc. CTLT announced that it has expanded the services and capabilities at its facility in Shiga, Japan. The expansion aims to include the storage, kitting and distribution of advanced therapies at ultra-low temperatures for clinical trials.

The facility expansion in Shiga follows investments at its facilities in Philadelphia, Singapore and Shanghai, China, in specialized, ultra-low temperature storage capabilities.

The latest expansion of the clinical supply facility is expected to solidify Catalent’s foothold in the growing clinical trials space worldwide.

Significance of the Latest Expansion

Catalent has installed advanced cryogenic freezers and material transfer equipment, which have been designed to retain the integrity of investigational advanced therapy products by minimizing their time-out-of-environment. The expansion is part of Catalent’s ongoing global strategy to increase its ability to handle, store and manage advanced therapies for clinical supply.

Per management, the market in Japan for advanced therapies and new modalities continues to grow. Management also believes this accompanies the increase in demand for companies, such as Catalent, which have the advanced infrastructure to handle the supply and distribution of these highly sensitive products and the specialized expertise and comprehensive knowledge to manage these supply chains.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global clinical trial supplies market is anticipated to reach $5.7 billion by 2027 from $3.6 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Factors like rising research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and an increasing number of clinical trials worldwide are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest site expansion will likely provide a significant impetus to Catalent in the clinical trials space in the Asia-Pacific region.

Notable Developments

In April, Catalent announced that it had begun construction of a $20 million expansion project at its clinical supply facility in Schorndorf, Germany.

In March, Catalent announced the launch of the ProteoSuite Oral suite. The new oral developability assessment and manufacturing solution is expected to enable the rational selection of orally developable targeted protein degrader candidates and their progress into clinical trials.

The same month, Catalent signed a commercial supply agreement with Harm Reduction Therapeutics. Per the agreement terms, Catalent will manufacture Harm Reduction Therapeutics’ naloxone nasal spray, RiVive (3.0 mg), for the emergency treatment of known or suspected cases of opioid overdose.

Price Performance

Shares of Catalent have lost 63.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.5% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 2.2% in the said time frame.



