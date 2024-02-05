News & Insights

Catalent Climbs On Agreement To Be Acquired By Novo Holdings In $16.5 Bln Deal

February 05, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company agreed to be acquired by Novo Holdings in an all-cash transaction worth enterprise value of $16.5 billion.

The acquisition at $63.50 per share in cash represents a premium of 16.5 percent to the closing price of Catalent's common stock as of February 2, 2024. Upon the completion of the merger, Catalent will become a private company.

Currently, shares are at $59.91 up 9.93 percent from the previous close of $54.51 on a volume of 4,730,368.

