Catalent Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CTLT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.20, changing hands as high as $50.30 per share. Catalent Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTLT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.45 per share, with $97.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.01. The CTLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

