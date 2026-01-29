CAT Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Posts Record Revenues on Higher Volumes

Caterpillar Inc. CAT reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.16 for the fourth quarter of 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67 by a margin of 10%. The bottom line was 0.4% higher than the year-ago quarter.

The company delivered record quarterly revenues, driven by higher volumes across all segments. These gains were partially offset by elevated tariff-related costs. Even though modest, the quarter marked a return to positive earnings growth for Caterpillar following five consecutive quarters of declines.

Including one-time items, Caterpillar’s earnings per share were $5.12, a 11% decline from the reported figure of $5.78 in the year-ago quarter.

CAT’s Q4 Revenues Up on Higher Volumes in All Segments

Caterpillar reported revenues of around $19.1 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.95 billion by a margin of 6.4%. The company achieved growth across all segments, with the total figure representing an all-time quarterly record.

The top line increased 17.9% year over year due to higher sales volume of $2.7 billion (contributing 18% growth), reflecting improved sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Pricing was a favorable $38 million (0.2%) and currency impact added another $124 million (0.8%).

Our model had projected volume growth of 13.6%, an unfavorable price impact of 0.4% and a negative currency impact of 0.3%.

Caterpillar witnessed revenue growth in all regions, led by 26% in North America, followed by 19% in EAME and 12% in Latin America, while revenues were flat year over year in Asia Pacific.

Caterpillar reported a sequential backlog growth of $11.3 billion in the quarter. Its backlog is currently at an all-time high of $51.2 billion.

Caterpillar’s Q4 Profits Pressured by Tariffs & Expenses

Cost of sales increased 29% year over year to approximately $13.3 billion, primarily driven by unfavorable manufacturing costs, including the impact of higher tariffs.

Gross profit was down 1.5% to $5.79 billion from the prior-year quarter. The gross margin was 30.3% compared with 36.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses moved up 6% year over year to around $1.88 billion. Research and development (R&D) expenses were up 8% to $562 million.

CAT reported an operating profit of $2.66 billion, a 9% decline from the year-ago quarter as elevated manufacturing costs and SG&A and R&D expenses offset the gains from higher volumes. The operating margin was 13.9%, a 410-basis-point contraction from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating profit was around $2.98 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 15.6% compared with 18.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

CAT’s Segment Performances in Q4

Machinery, Power & Energy sales rose 19% year over year to around $18.2 billion, attributed to higher volumes on increased sales of equipment to end users.

Construction Industries' total sales were up 15% year over year to $6.92 billion on higher sales volume and favorable currency impact, offset by unfavorable price realization.

Regionally, sales were up 23% in North America, 18% in EAME and 6% in Latin America, offset by a 7% dip in Asia/Pacific. The segment’s total sales were lower than our estimate of $7.495 billion.

Total sales in the Resource Industries segment were up 13% year over year to $3.35 billion on higher sales volumes. Sales in EAME, Latin America and North America were up 34%, 12% and 32%, respectively, but were offset by 15% decline in sales in Asia/Pacific. The segment’s fourth-quarter total sales were higher than our projection of $2.99 billion.

Sales of the Power & Energy segment were around $9.4 billion, a 23% increase from last year’s quarter, aided by higher sales volumes, favorable currency impacts and price realization. Our estimate for the segment’s sales for the quarter was $8.26 billion.

The segment reported sales growth in Power Generation (44%), Oil and Gas sector (24%), Industrial (4%) and Transportation sectors (7%). Regionally, sales were up 30% in North America, 21% in Latin America, 16% in EAME and 22% in Asia/Pacific.

The Machinery, Power & Energy segment reported an operating profit of around $2.57 billion, down 12% year over year. Our model’s projection was $2.26 billion.

The Power & Energy segment reported a 25% year-over-year increase in operating profit to $1.84 billion, higher than our estimate of $1.57 billion.

The Construction Industries segment’s operating profit was down 12% year over year to $1.03 billion. Our projection was $1.39 billion.

The Resource Industries segment’s operating profit slumped 24% year over year to around $0.36 billion. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit was $0.43 billion.

Financial Products’ total revenues rose 7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.09 billion. The segment reported a profit of $262 million, marking a 58% increase year over year. Our model had projected revenues of $1.07 billion and an operating profit of $239 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Caterpillar’s Cash Position

Caterpillar generated an operating cash flow of $11.7 billion in 2025 compared with $12.7 billion in the prior year.

The company returned around $7.9billion in cash to shareholders as dividends and share repurchases through 2025. CAT ended 2025 with cash and equivalents of around $10 billion, higher than the cash holding of around $6.9 billion at 2024-end.

Caterpillar’s FY25 Results

Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings per share of $19.06 for 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.64. The bottom line was, however, down 13% compared with the year-ago quarter.

Including one-time items, Caterpillar’s earnings per share were $18.81, a 15% decline from the reported figure of $22.05 in the year-ago quarter.

Caterpillar reported revenues of around $68 billion, an all-time record for it. Revenues were up 4% higher year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.4 billion.

CAT’s Expectations for 2026

The company projects adjusted operating margins of 15–19% at revenue levels of around $60 billion. If revenues reach $72 billion, operating margins are expected to be at 18–22%, while revenues of $100 billion could support margins in the range of 21–25%. This is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, Caterpillar stock has gained 63.6% compared with the industry’s 60.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Manufacturing & Construction Stock Awaiting Results

Terex Corporation TEX is slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results next week. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 45.5%. Terex has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 24.3%.

The consensus estimate for Terex’s revenues for the quarter is $1.33 billion, suggesting 6.9% growth from the year-ago quarter.

Komatsu KMTUY is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results later this week. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Komatsu’s quarterly earnings is currently pegged at 60 cents per share. This suggests a 22% decline from the year-ago quarter. Komatsu has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 11.3%.

Astec Industries ASTE is expected to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results next month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Astec’s earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, indicating 37.8% decline from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for Astec’s top line is pegged at $363.8 million, indicating a 1% rise from the prior year’s actual.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.