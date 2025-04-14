$CAT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CAT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $260,402,220 of trading volume.

$CAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CAT:

$CAT insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW R J BONFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $7,854,459 .

. LANGE BOB DE (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,657 shares for an estimated $5,192,561 .

. ANTHONY D. FASSINO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,788 shares for an estimated $4,823,345 .

. CHERYL H JOHNSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $1,009,229

JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147

DANIEL M DICKINSON sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $543,400

WILLIAM E SCHAUPP (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 968 shares for an estimated $368,788

GERALD JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $76,414 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 2 shares for an estimated $766

$CAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,192 institutional investors add shares of $CAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CAT Government Contracts

We have seen $319,333,909 of award payments to $CAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 04/04, 03/17, 01/08, 12/24, 10/21 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 03/17, 01/08, 12/24, 10/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/13, 02/24.

on 03/13, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$CAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$CAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $365.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $365.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $471.0 on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.