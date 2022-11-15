Cat Rock Capital Adds to Canadian Learning Company Docebo (DCBO) Position

Fintel reports that Cat Rock Capital Management Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,065,150 shares of Docebo Inc (DCBO). This represents 15.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 3,283,419 shares and 10.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 54.26% and an increase in total ownership of 5.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

FIL Ltd holds 2,012,065 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061,547 shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 58.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal /can/ holds 739,758 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547,360 shares, representing an increase of 26.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 64.84% over the last quarter.

SQN Investors LP holds 620,943 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800,921 shares, representing a decrease of 28.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 549,449 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Docebo Inc. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Docebo Inc is 0.6256%, an increase of 26.0426%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.29% to 13,472,384 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

