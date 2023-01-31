Cat Financial Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cat Financial reported that its fourth-quarter 2022 profit was $118 million, a decrease of $4 million, or 3% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

But quarterly revenues were $724 million, an increase of $81 million, or 13% from the previous year. The increase in revenues was primarily due to a $97 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates, partially offset by a $14 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets.

Retail new business volume was $2.76 billion, a decrease of $666 million, or 19%, compared with $3.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume in the North America, EAME, and Asia/Pacific segments.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.