Cat Financial Q2 Profit Down 25% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cat Financial, a unit of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), reported Friday a 25 percent decline in profit for the second quarter to $59 million from $79 million in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before income taxes decreased 37 percent to $89 million from $141 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined 15 percent to $641 million from $757 million in the same quarter last year.

The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a $60 million unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates and a $48 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.