Markets
CAT

Cat Financial Q1 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cat Financial reported that its profit for the first-quarter 2021 was $140 million, a $50 million or 56%, increase from the first quarter of 2020.

First-quarter 2021 profit before income taxes was $196 million, a $69 million, or 54%, increase from the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $71 million decrease in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $13 million increase in general, operating and administrative expenses, primarily due to higher incentive compensation. The impact of lower average financing rates was offset by lower interest expense.

But quarterly revenues were $639 million, a decrease of $56 million, or 8% from the prior year. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a $40 million unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates and a $19 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular