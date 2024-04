(RTTNews) - Cat Financial, a subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Thursday reported profit before tax of $229 million for the first quarter, an increase of 12% from $204 million a year ago.

Net profit rose 13 percent to $169 million from $149 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 11 percent to $853 million from $768 million in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.