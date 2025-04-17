CAT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/21/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/21/25, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.41, payable on 5/20/25. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $290.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAT's low point in its 52 week range is $267.30 per share, with $418.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $295.46.

In Thursday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.