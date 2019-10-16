CAT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/18/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/18/19, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.03, payable on 11/20/19. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $132.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when CAT shares open for trading on 10/18/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAT's low point in its 52 week range is $111.75 per share, with $144.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.61.

In Wednesday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

