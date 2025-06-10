$CASY stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CASY stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $346,915,140 of trading volume.

$CASY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CASY:

$CASY insiders have traded $CASY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARREE M RENDA sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $2,008,992

KATRINA S LINDSEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 700 shares for an estimated $301,459 .

. MIKE SPANOS has made 2 purchases buying 756 shares for an estimated $298,358 and 0 sales.

$CASY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 370 institutional investors add shares of $CASY stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CASY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CASY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.