Castrol India (NSE:CASTROLIND) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 151.81

The average one-year price target for Castrol India (NSE:CASTROLIND) has been revised to 151.81 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of 136.17 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 117.16 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.70% from the latest reported closing price of 145.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castrol India. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASTROLIND is 0.07%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 31,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,158K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,515K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 3,753K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASTROLIND by 7.22% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,370K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,523K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASTROLIND by 22.83% over the last quarter.

