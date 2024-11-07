Castor Maritime Reports Decline in Total Assets

Castor Maritime (CTRM) has released an update.
Castor Maritime Inc. has reported its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, showing a decline in total assets from $605 million to $563 million compared to December 31, 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased significantly, suggesting a strong liquidity position. However, the reduction in non-current assets and accounts receivable indicates potential challenges in asset management and revenue collection.
