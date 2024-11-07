News & Insights

Castor Maritime Reports Decline in Total Assets

November 07, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

Castor Maritime (CTRM) has released an update.

Castor Maritime Inc. has reported its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, showing a decline in total assets from $605 million to $563 million compared to December 31, 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased significantly, suggesting a strong liquidity position. However, the reduction in non-current assets and accounts receivable indicates potential challenges in asset management and revenue collection.

