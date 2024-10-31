News & Insights

Castle Minerals Suspends Trading for Strategic Announcement

October 31, 2024 — 08:39 pm EDT

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) has announced a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to release a statement about a significant strategic capital investment. This pause in trading will be in place until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. Investors are eagerly anticipating news on this material transaction.

