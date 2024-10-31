Castle Minerals Suspends Trading for Strategic Announcement

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) has announced a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to release a statement about a significant strategic capital investment. This pause in trading will be in place until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. Investors are eagerly anticipating news on this material transaction.

For further insights into AU:CDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.