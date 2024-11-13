News & Insights

Castle Minerals Sees Change in Substantial Shareholder

November 13, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Stephen Stone has ceased to be a substantial holder in Castle Minerals Limited as of November 8, 2024, following a change in voting power due to new placement shares. Despite the change in voting power, the number of shares held by Stone remains unchanged at 71,217,183. This development may intrigue investors tracking shifts in shareholder influence within the company.

