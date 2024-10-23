News & Insights

Castle Minerals Prepares for Key AGM Votes

October 23, 2024 — 12:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where key resolutions regarding the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the potential convening of a ‘spill meeting’ will be voted upon. The company has taken significant steps to address shareholder concerns, including a voluntary 50% reduction in cash fees by the Board and management. Shareholders are encouraged to participate actively in the voting process to influence the company’s future governance and financial strategies.

