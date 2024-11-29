Castle Minerals Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. Key approvals included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. The appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the auditor was also confirmed.

