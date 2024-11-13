Castle Minerals Announces New ASX Quotation

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 5,582,998 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, set for November 13, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, and could capture the interest of investors looking at potential stock market opportunities. The company’s stock, under the ticker CDT, might offer fresh prospects for those following the financial markets.

