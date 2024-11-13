News & Insights

Stocks

Castle Minerals Announces New ASX Quotation

November 13, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 5,582,998 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, set for November 13, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, and could capture the interest of investors looking at potential stock market opportunities. The company’s stock, under the ticker CDT, might offer fresh prospects for those following the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:CDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.