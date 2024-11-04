Castle Minerals Announces Major Securities Issuance

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of new securities, including 256 million and 125 million options expiring in December 2026, and 512 million ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and provide growth opportunities in the competitive mining sector. The proposed issue date is set for November 13, 2024, as the company seeks approval from the ASX.

For further insights into AU:CDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.