Castle Minerals Announces Major Securities Issuance

Castle Minerals Limited is planning to issue a significant number of securities, with 83.3 million unlisted options and 166.6 million ordinary shares set to be released in February 2025. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the Australian stock market, as it could influence the company’s stock dynamics. The issuance aims to bolster the company’s financial positioning and growth prospects.

