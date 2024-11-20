Castle Minerals Announces Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Castle Minerals Limited (AU:CDT) has released an update.

Castle Minerals Limited is calling a General Meeting for shareholders on December 20, 2024, in Perth, to discuss key issues affecting shareholding. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting or submitting questions in advance. The meeting is a crucial opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s board.

