Castle Biosciences Stock Surges 19% After Q3 Results And Guidance Raise

(RTTNews) - Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) jumped 19.06% to $30.94, up $4.95, following the release of its third-quarter 2025 financial results.

The company reported revenue of $83.0 million, and announced it is raising its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $327-335 million, up from the prior range of $310-320 million.

Management noted that core revenue drivers, DecisionDx-Melanoma and TissueCypher, delivered strong volume growth (test reports up 36 percent year-over-year) despite headwinds from coverage changes.

On the day of the announcement, CSTL opened near $26.00, reached highs around $31.00, and closed at $30.94, with trading volume markedly above its average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $14.59 - $35.84.

