Castle Biosciences price target raised to $44 from $37 at Scotiabank

November 06, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to $44 from $37 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results beat consensus expectations and raised its FY24 revenue guidance again, the analyst tells investors. TissueCypher ramp continues to outpace the firm’s expectations and the company is also on target to provide an update for its inflammatory disease pipeline by the end of 2024, the firm adds.

