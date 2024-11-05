Castle Biosciences price target raised to $40 from $34 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to $40 from $34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which notes that its 2025 revenue estimate is $267.3M, is raising its target after a Q3 beat to reflect better-than-expected testing volumes in several tests and multiple expansion.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CSTL:
- Castle Biosciences price target raised to $39 from $37 at Baird
- Castle Biosciences price target raised to $36 from $28 at KeyBanc
- Castle Biosciences Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Castle Biosciences Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Castle Biosciences reports Q3 EPS 8c, consensus (6c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.