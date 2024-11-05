Castle Biosciences price target raised to $40 from $34 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to $40 from $34 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which notes that its 2025 revenue estimate is $267.3M, is raising its target after a Q3 beat to reflect better-than-expected testing volumes in several tests and multiple expansion.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CSTL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.