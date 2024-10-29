Castle Biosciences to present new TissueCypher data at ACG 2024

Castle Biosciences (CSTL) announced new data demonstrating a significant reduction in healthcare management costs and an improvement in the quality of life for patients with Barrett’s esophagus, or BE, whose management is guided by its TissueCypher test. The data was presented at the 2024 American College of Gastroenterology – ACG 2024 – Annual Scientific Meeting, being held Oct. 25-30, in Philadelphia. This study evaluated the cost-effectiveness of TissueCypher-guided management for patients with BE. The data demonstrated that care guided by the test can significantly reduce patient management costs due to de-escalated care for patients with low-risk test results and escalated care for patients with higher-risk test results. In addition to significant cost savings to the healthcare system, the study highlights how care guided by the TissueCypher test can improve patient quality of life and health outcomes, as well as contribute to a significant reduction in the incidence of HGD/EAC by 58.4% and EAC-related death by 59.6%.

