Castle Biosciences Inc. Reveals Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.52 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $8.92 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Castle Biosciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.52 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $86.18 million from $87.00 million last year.

Castle Biosciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.52 Mln. vs. $8.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $86.18 Mln vs. $87.00 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $310 - 320 Mln

