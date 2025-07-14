Castle Biosciences, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2025

Castle Biosciences will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 4, 2025, following the market close. The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Participants can join the call by accessing a live webcast via the provided link or by calling in using specific phone numbers and an access code. There will also be a question and answer session after the management's commentary. Castle Biosciences focuses on developing innovative diagnostic tests for diseases including skin cancers and atopic dermatitis, aiming to enhance patient care and disease management.

Potential Positives

Castle Biosciences is scheduled to release its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with management, promoting an open dialogue about company performance.

The announcement highlights the company's innovative approach to patient care through its diagnostic tests, which could enhance its reputation and attract potential investors.

Castle Biosciences' active R&D programs for tests in high clinical need diseases emphasize its commitment to improving health outcomes and expanding its product portfolio.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a scheduled financial results announcement, which may suggest that the company is facing challenges in its financial performance that need to be disclosed.



Details on specific financial challenges or performance metrics were not included, which could lead to uncertainty or speculation among investors and stakeholders.



The lack of positive forward-looking statements or new product announcements may suggest stagnation in growth or innovation, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Castle Biosciences release its Q2 financial results?

Castle Biosciences will release its financial results for Q2 on August 4, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the conference call for Castle Biosciences?

You can access the conference call by phone at 1 833 470 1428 or via a live webcast on their Investor Relations page.

What time is the Castle Biosciences conference call?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2025.

Will there be a Q&A session during the conference call?

Yes, there will be a brief Q&A session following the management commentary during the conference call.

What innovative tests does Castle Biosciences offer?

Castle Biosciences offers innovative tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, and uveal melanoma, among others.

$CSTL Insider Trading Activity

$CSTL insiders have traded $CSTL stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEREK J MAETZOLD (Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 65,606 shares for an estimated $1,351,248 .

. DANIEL BRADBURY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,867 shares for an estimated $221,636 .

. FRANK STOKES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,046 shares for an estimated $214,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $CSTL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CSTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSTL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSTL forecast page.

$CSTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSTL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSTL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $40.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Thomas Flaten from Lake Street set a target price of $35.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $37.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Catherine Ramsey from Baird set a target price of $37.0 on 02/28/2025

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the close of market on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.





Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.







Conference Call and Webcast Details







A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/164444215



, or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website:



https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx



. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference call.





To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 1 833 470 1428 from the United States, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the access code 638217. International dial-in numbers are available here:



https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=84730



; please use the same access code above to join the call.





There will be a brief Question and Answer session following management commentary.







About Castle Biosciences







Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.





Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit



www.CastleBiosciences.com



and connect with us on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



X



and



Instagram



.





DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CM



Seq



, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UM



Seq



are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.







Investor Contact:







Camilla Zuckero







czuckero@castlebiosciences.com









Media Contact:







Allison Marshall







amarshall@castlebiosciences.com









Source:



Castle Biosciences Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.