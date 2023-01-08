Castle Biosciences Expects 2022 Revenue To Meet Or Exceed Top End Of Guided Range

(RTTNews) - Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) said it expects 2022 total revenue to meet or exceed the top end of its previously guided range of $132 million - $137 million.

Year-end 2022 cash and cash equivalents are expected to be approximately $123 million. Additionally, the Company expects to hold approximately $136 million in short-term investments.

The company said it delivered 12,563 total test reports in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 52% from prior year.

Total test reports delivered in 2022 were 44,338, compared to 28,118 in the same period of 2021, an increase of 58%.

