CASTLE BIOSCIENCES Earnings Results: $CSTL Reports Quarterly Earnings

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES ($CSTL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, missing estimates of -$0.07 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $87,990,000, beating estimates of $81,946,228 by $6,043,772.

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $CSTL stock on the open market 153 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 153 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEREK J MAETZOLD (Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 130 sales selling 101,587 shares for an estimated $2,639,325 .

. DANIEL BRADBURY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 23,601 shares for an estimated $694,555 .

. FRANK STOKES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,969 shares for an estimated $422,045 .

. TOBIN W JUVENAL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,737 shares for an estimated $191,608.

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of CASTLE BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES Government Contracts

We have seen $20,000 of award payments to $CSTL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSTL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

