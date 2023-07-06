Castings (LSE:CGS) Price Target Increased by 14.23% to 561.00

The average one-year price target for Castings (LSE:CGS) has been revised to 561.00 / share. This is an increase of 14.23% from the prior estimate of 491.13 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 555.50 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.85% from the latest reported closing price of 390.00 / share.

Castings Maintains 4.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.21%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGS is 0.01%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 470K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 172K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.