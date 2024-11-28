Castillo Copper Secures Strong Shareholder Backing at AGM

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd. announced that all resolutions presented at their recent Annual General Meeting were approved, reflecting strong shareholder support. This includes key decisions such as the election and re-election of directors and the approval of performance rights issuance. Such outcomes indicate a steady confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing investor interest.

