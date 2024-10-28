News & Insights

Castillo Copper Reports Q3 Cash Flow Amidst Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $143,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, impacted by administration and corporate expenses. Despite this, the company managed a positive net cash inflow of $60,000 from investing activities, thanks to proceeds from the disposal of other non-current assets.

