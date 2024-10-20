Castillo Copper Plans Significant Share Issuance

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd. has announced the proposed issuance of up to 154,230,000 fully paid ordinary shares, set for November 20, 2024. This move aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially attract new investors. The share issuance will be subject to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) approval.

