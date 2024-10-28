Castillo Copper Expands with Harts Range Acquisition

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd has completed its acquisition of Harts Range and expanded its tenure, signaling a strategic move to enhance its copper exploration projects in Australia. The company is focused on advancing exploration activities at its key NWQ Copper Project in Queensland, alongside other interests in New South Wales and Zambia. This expansion aligns with Castillo Copper’s strategy to develop multi-commodity assets with significant economic potential.

