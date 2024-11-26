Castillo Copper Director Acquires 1 Million Shares

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.
Castillo Copper Limited has announced that Director Joel Logan has acquired 1,000,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade valued at $10,145.73. This acquisition marks a significant change in Mr. Logan’s holdings, as he previously held no shares in the company. Investors may view this move as a positive signal of confidence in Castillo Copper’s future prospects.
