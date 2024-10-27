Castillo Copper Announces Annual General Meeting

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with proxy voting available until November 26, 2024. The meeting is a significant event for shareholders to influence the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:CCZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.