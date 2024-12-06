Castile Resources Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Castile Resources Ltd announced a change in the securities interests of Director Mark Steven Hepburn, involving the expiration of 1,000,000 unquoted options previously exercisable at $0.2392. Following this change, Hepburn retains 3,103,846 shares and 600,000 unquoted options, highlighting the ongoing adjustments in his investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:CST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.