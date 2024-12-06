News & Insights

Castile Resources Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

December 06, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd announced a change in the securities interests of Director Mark Steven Hepburn, involving the expiration of 1,000,000 unquoted options previously exercisable at $0.2392. Following this change, Hepburn retains 3,103,846 shares and 600,000 unquoted options, highlighting the ongoing adjustments in his investment portfolio.

