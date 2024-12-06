Castile Resources Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Castile Resources Ltd announced a change in the securities interests of Director Mark Steven Hepburn, involving the expiration of 1,000,000 unquoted options previously exercisable at $0.2392. Following this change, Hepburn retains 3,103,846 shares and 600,000 unquoted options, highlighting the ongoing adjustments in his investment portfolio.
For further insights into AU:CST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.