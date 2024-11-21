Castile Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent annual general meeting were successfully passed by poll, including key decisions on the remuneration report and director elections. The overwhelmingly positive votes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

