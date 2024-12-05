News & Insights

Castile Resources Secures $4.1M for Key Project Advancements

December 05, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd has successfully raised $4.1 million through a share placement to fund its Rover 1 Project, attracting strong interest from institutional and offshore investors. The funds will support exploration drilling, feasibility studies, and pilot plant testing, with the company’s Board of Directors also participating in the investment. The initiative reflects a strategic push to advance key mineral projects and enhance operational capabilities.

