Castile Resources Plans Significant New Share Issue

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd is set to issue 63,846,154 new fully paid ordinary shares as part of a securities placement, with the proposed issue date scheduled for December 13, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the resource sector, as the company seeks to strengthen its capital base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.