Castile Resources Plans Capital Raising Amid Trading Halt

Castile Resources Ltd (ASX: CST) has requested a trading halt pending an upcoming capital raising announcement, with normal trading expected to resume by December 6, 2024. This strategic move aims to facilitate the company’s financial maneuvering and could influence investor interest and stock performance.

