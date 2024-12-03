News & Insights

Castile Resources Plans Capital Raising Amid Trading Halt

December 03, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd (ASX: CST) has requested a trading halt pending an upcoming capital raising announcement, with normal trading expected to resume by December 6, 2024. This strategic move aims to facilitate the company’s financial maneuvering and could influence investor interest and stock performance.

