Castile Resources Optimizes Rover 1 Amid Strong Gold Prices

October 28, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd has made significant strides in optimizing its Rover 1 Project, enhancing mining, beneficiation, and refining processes, while moving refining operations to the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct. With current gold prices significantly higher than those used in previous studies, Castile anticipates strong financial outcomes. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.92 million, bolstered by recent technological advancements.

