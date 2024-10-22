Castile Resources Ltd Emphasizes Digital Engagement for AGM

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 21st in West Perth, encouraging shareholders to vote electronically and engage through digital communications to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The company emphasizes the ease of accessing meeting materials and voting instructions online, aligning with its commitment to sustainability.

