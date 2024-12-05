Castile Resources Clarifies Metal Equivalency Method

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Castile Resources Limited has clarified the method used for calculating metal equivalency, maintaining that assumptions and parameters from their previous Pre-Feasibility Study remain unchanged. The update, which includes detailed commodity prices for gold, cobalt, copper, and magnetite, emphasizes the company’s confidence in the potential recovery and sale of included elements.

For further insights into AU:CST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.