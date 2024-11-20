Castile Resources Achieves Breakthrough in Exploration Technology

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd (ASX: CST) has achieved a significant breakthrough with their successful testing of Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) technology for mineral exploration. This cutting-edge technique has proven to accurately identify and locate iron oxide copper gold deposits, like Rover 1, at depths of up to 600 meters. This advancement positions Castile to efficiently explore over 100 potential targets in their Rover Mineral Field, enhancing their exploration capabilities significantly.

